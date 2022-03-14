Estonia has appealed to UN member states to close the sky over Ukraine

The Estonian Parliament had approved a request to the UN members to close the sky over Ukraine, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk reported.

Estonia became the first country to publicly support such a call.

Almost from the first day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been asking the World to close the sky so that enemy aircraft and missiles wonʼt be able to destroy Ukrainian cities. The majority of these appeals were addressed to NATO members. However, the Northern Alliance is still against it, fearing it might ignite a direct confrontation with Russia.