«Veteran Hub» has launched a national support hotline for the families of veterans and servicemen

Ukrainian NGO Veteran Hub has lauched a hotline for the close ones of Ukrainian veterans and servicemen. Before the Russian invasion this organization was helping Ukrainian military who were serving on Donbas to adapt to civil life. Now its task is to help relatives of those vets and servicemen who took weapons in their arms again.

The help is available by the phone number 067 348 28 68. Every day from 8 AM to 10 PM lawyers and psychologists will be there to provide consultarions.

"Psychologists will listen to and support family members of veterans and the military who need to hear a living voice and soothe anxiety. Therapists will tell how to behave in crisis situations and properly support loved ones. You can also get legal advice regarding documents and registration in a new place, going abroad, receiving social benefits, as well as getting education for children," the organization states.

Veteran Hub can also be reached via Facebook, Instagram, Telegram і Twitter.