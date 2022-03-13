Lithuanians hold rallies in support of Ukraine almost every day. What does it look like?

These events are covered almost daily by the Lithuanian information portal We Love Lithuania .

Lithuania actively supports Ukraine in the war against the Russian occupiers, and not only at the state level. In Vilnius, Klaipeda, Kaunas, and other cities. Lithuanians have been holding solidarity rallies since the first days of the war.

Eight balloons with 20-meter flags of Ukraine and Lithuania rose into the sky in Vilnius. At the same time, Lithuanians donated more than €17 million to the public organization Blue/Yellow, which provides various assistance to Ukraine.

Also Vilnius, on the roof of an abandoned house, a "wish" to Russia appeared — the famous phrase "Russian ship — go f*ck yourself" («Русский корабль, иди на*уй»).

The authorities of the Lithuanian capital were specifically active. The street where the Russian embassy is located has been renamed into Heroes of Ukraine. Plaques with the name of the street in two languages (Lithuanian and Ukrainian) were placed near the embassy, and the sign "Putin, the Hague (court) is waiting for you" appeared on the road leading to the embassy.

Near the Russian embassy thousands of people gather on anti-war rallies. On Lithuaniaʼs Independence Day (March 11), during a parade the military marched on Ukrainian flags.

Lithuania generously provides to Ukraine military and humanitarian aid.