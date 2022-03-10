Ukrainian ex-MP Evgen Deidei was killed

Former member of Ukrainian Parliament, member of "The People's Fromt" party Evgen Deidei was killed. His wife Daryna reported about this on Thursday, March 10.

“You swore to be with me for the rest of your life. I do not know what to do now. I don't know how to live. I only know that I will love you until my death and will forever remain your wife,” Darina Deidey wrote.

The circumstances of his death are yet unknown.

Evgen Deidei was 34 years old. At one time, he was the curator of the Kyiv-1 police regiment.