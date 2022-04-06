Silpo supermarket chain asks Elon Musk to provide Tesla electric trucks

News

The Silpo supermarket chain has asked Elon Musk to provide it with Tesla Semi electric trucks.

In their Twitter account, the company tagged Musk and his Tesla company, explaining that constant bombardments by Russians of Ukrainian oil facilities might cause fuel storages in Ukraine, so food deliveries are threatened. Silpo says they are ready to test Tesla Semi and asked if Musk thought the idea was mad.

Tesla and Musk have not yet responded.