The European Commission has announced the fifth package of sanctions against Russia


Oleg Panfilovych


Ursula von der Leyen / Twitter

The European Commission has announced the fifth package of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

This was stated by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

It entails:

Von der Leyen also stressed that the EU is working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and is considering some ideas from EU member states on new sanctions.