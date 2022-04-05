News

The European Commission has announced the fifth package of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

This was stated by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

It entails:

a ban on imports of coal from Russia, which brings it € 4 billion a year;

a complete ban on transactions for four key Russian banks, including VTB, Russiaʼs second-largest bank;

ban Russian ships from accessing EU ports, and Russian and Belarusian trucks are also banned from the EU;

tightened restrictions on exports in important areas: state-of-the-art semiconductors, machinery, and transport equipment;

new bans on imports of goods, which would bring Russia € 5.5 billion;

a ban on companies from Russia to participate in public procurement in EU countries, a ban on any financial support for government agencies in Russia;

personal sanctions against individuals.

Von der Leyen also stressed that the EU is working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and is considering some ideas from EU member states on new sanctions.