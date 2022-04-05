Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian soldiers who committed atrocities in Bucha are being returned to Ukraine

News

Стас Козлюк / Бабель

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense said that the Russian military who committed atrocities in Bucha are being returned to Ukraine.

These are the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Russian Army. The Russian command wonʼt not rotate the personnel in this unit and will throw them back to the front.

As of April 4, the brigade was withdrawn from Ukraine to Belarus and was near the Mozyr town. By April 6, the military will be transported by rail to Belgorod, Russia. After a two-day vacation, they plan to return to Ukraine in one of the "hottest" places (approximately — Kharkiv direction).

Aware of the resonance of the events in Bucha, the Russian military is massively opposed to returning to Ukraine. However, the Russian command ignores these sentiments and threatens with the tribunal, and does not accept reports of dismissal.