Ukrainian air defense destroyed four Russian cruise missiles

On the night of April 5, two Russian Su-35s from Belarus struck cruise missiles at Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure. The fighters fired four missiles, but the Ukrainian air defenses neutralized them.

According to the Air Force Command, the air defense destroyed three cruise missiles and damaged the fourth, knocking its course on target.

The Russian occupiers fired missiles at two UAVs, which had also been destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the West Air Command.

Vitaliy Koval, the head of the Rivne Oblast State Administration, and Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, reported today that the missiles had been shot down. The latter said that the wreckage of the missiles caused a small fire in one of the villages. There are no victims.