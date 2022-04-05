As of April 5, 7 humanitarian corridors are expected to Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut.

News

As of today, April 5, 7 humanitarian corridors are planned to evacuate people from cities that come under Russian fire.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia there is evacuation by own transport. The convoy of buses was unblocked by the occupiers, but it was not allowed to enter Mariupol. Evacuation buses cannot enter the city.

From Berdiansk to Zaporizhzhia the people also have to evacuate by their own vehicles. From Manhush to Berdiansk there are 7 buses accompanied by the Red Cross, which will gather people in the cities to take them to Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, 15 buses are waiting for the evacuation of people from Berdiansk at the checkpoint in Vasylivka. After passing this column of buses, it is planned to send additional buses on a route to Berdiansk from Zaporizhzhia.

People will be taken to Zaporizhzhia from Tokmak. Before 10:00 it is planned to send buses with humanitarian aid that afterward take people to Zaporizhzhia.

People from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, and the village of Hirske are being evacuated to Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast).