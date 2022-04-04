In the Kyiv Oblast, the authorities start building crossings over the Irpin River

News

A temporary crossing will be built on the site of the destroyed bridge over the Irpin River on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, reports the Presidentʼs Office.

It will open in about two weeks. Full-fledged one-road traffic will be launched in two months, and two paths road — in 3-4 months.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky also visited the destroyed bridge over the Irpin River on the R-30 highway. It will take 10 days to build a temporary crossing here, and a full-fledged repair will take 2-3 months.