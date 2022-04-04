Prosecutor General Venediktova: The worst situation in Kyiv oblast with human victims is in Borodianka

News

Ратынский Вячеслав / УНИАН

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said during the telethon that despite the shocking footage from Bucha, the worst situation in Kyiv oblast is with human casualties in Borodianka.

"We can talk about Kyiv oblast because yesterday we got access to it. And we are working through Irpin, Bucha, and Vorzel. In fact, the worst situation for people and victims is in Borodianka. I think we will talk about Borodianka separately, " she said.

After the liberation of Kyiv oblast, including Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel, from the occupants, many mass graves and dead civilians were found in the cities southwest of the capital. Some people were tortured and executed by the Russians.

Probable perpetrators of war crimes are already known.