Prime Minister Shmygal told how much the day of the war with Russia costs the state budget of Ukraine

News

«Бабель»

Due to the war with Russia, the state budget of Ukraine alone loses 2 billion hryvnias every day.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal in an interview with "NV".

In particular, the loss in infrastructure during the month of the war, previously, amounted to $ 119 billion.

"If we add military losses and increased military and social spending, support programs, economic and enterprise losses, then we are talking about $ 565 billion," he said.

He notes that the losses due to fighting are changing daily. But the total amount exceeds $ 0.5 trillion.