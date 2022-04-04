Ukrainian intelligence has released a list of Russian military from 64 Brigade involved in crimes in Bucha

News

Getty Images / «Бабель»

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a list of 64 separate motorized infantry brigades of the 35th All-Russian Army that committed war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

The document has 87 pages. This list includes the names of the occupiers, dates of birth, passport data, and titles.

Earlier, Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office OleksiyArestovich named Russian units and subdivisions that committed war crimes in Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin: