Angela Merkel responded to criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky. She considers it the right decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO in 2008

News

Пресс-служба президента Украины

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel insists she believes it was right not to admit Ukraine to NATO in 2008, despite criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by Merkelʼ spokeswoman at the request of the DPA agency, writes «European Pravda".

"Federal Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel supports her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest. [...] Given the atrocities that are becoming visible in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine, the Chancellor fully supports all efforts of the federal government and the international community to be on Ukraineʼs side and aimed at ending barbarism and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine", said the spokeswoman.

In his yesterday statement, Volodymyr Zelensky invited European politicians to visit Bucha.

"I invite Ms. Merkel and Ms. Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what Russiaʼs policy of concessions has led to in 14 years. To see with their own eyes the tortured Ukrainians", he said.



