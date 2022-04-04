Intelligence: Russians are setting up a smuggling channel through Georgia. Georgian special services were ordered not to interfere

News

Davit Kachkachishvili / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

To circumvent the sanctions, Russian agents are setting up smuggling channels that pass, in particular, through Georgia.

This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is also noted that representatives of the Georgian special services were instructed by the political leadership not to interfere with the activities of smugglers.

Ukrainian intelligence has learned about another channel for the supply of military goods to Russia - East Asia. This channel supplies spare parts for machinery, electronics and optical devices to the occupying country.

The possibility of resuming flights between Georgia and Russia is also being considered.