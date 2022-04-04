Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announces his fifth election victory

News

European People's Party / Flickr

Incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his party, Fidesz, are leading in Hungaryʼs parliamentary elections. This was reported by Radio Liberty and Index.

According to preliminary estimates:

the Fidesz party won 55% and 135 seats out of 199;

united opposition has 33% and 56 seats;

opposition party "Our Country" (Mi Hazánk) has 6.44% and 7 seats.

the German national self-government of Hungary is one seat in the parliament.

Thus, Victor Orbán will head the Hungarian government for the fifth time and fourth time in a row. He announced his victory on the evening of April 3: "We have won a great victory. It can be seen even from the moon and precisely from Brussels. We will do everything possible to earn the trust we received from them tonight, "said Viktor Orbán and appealed to the Hungarians of Transcarpathia not to be afraid, because "the homeland is with them".

Victor Orbán n is a pro-Russian politician. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, he has stated that Hungary has banned military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The government is also opposed to providing Hungarian security support to Ukraine.