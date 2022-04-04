The Russian occupiers attacked Odesa and Mykolayiv with missiles. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was shelled from multiple rocket launchers.

News

On the night and morning of April 4, Russian troops shelled a number of Ukrainian cities. Thus, in Odesa, Russian troops launched a missile strike on one of the objects (no details yet). The spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhiy Bratchuk reported about it.

Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was under fire. Russia shelled the village of Novovorontsovka and the village of Maryanske in the Kryvyi Rih region from multiple launch rocket systems. There are no victims — people were previously evacuated to Kryvyi Rih. This was announced by the Head of the Civilian and Military Administration of the city Oleksandr Vilkul.

And since the morning of April 4, the Russian troops struck some missile blows across Mykolayiv. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told about this and urged residents not to publish any photos or videos until official sources do so.