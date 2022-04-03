Rape and executions, robberies. Human Rights Watch presented a report on the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine

News

Стас Козлюк / Бабель

Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental human rights organization, has published a report on Russian war crimes committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The report describes the events during the short-term occupation of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv Oblasts. There have been cases of multiple rapes of women from 27 February to March 14, two cases of extrajudicial executions, other cases of violence and threats against civilians, and a large number of robberies.

The report includes the story of a 31-year-old woman from Mala Rohan who was raped several times by the Russian military. He beat her and threatened to shoot her.

In the village of Stary Bykiv, Chernihiv Oblast, people were shot dead — the occupiers shot six men in front of other civilians.

On March 6, Russian troops in the village of Vorzel threw a smoke grenade into the basement and then shot a woman and a 14-year-old child as they were leaving the basement.