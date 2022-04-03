The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of Prypyat and a section of the border with Belarus

News

Фото УНИАН

Today, April 3, the Ukrainian landing party units took control of Prypyat and the area of the state border of Ukraine with Belarus.

This was reported by the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian military seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the first day of the war, February 24. On April 1, they left the nuclear power plant and Slavutych. They left trenches in the radioactive Red Forest.