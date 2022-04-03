General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Losses of Russian invaders in Ukraine reached 18 thousand people

News

Пресс-служба Министерства обороны Украины

As of April 3, Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have already lost about 18 thousand people. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment:

644 tanks;

1830 armored fighting vehicles;

325 artillery systems;

105 multiple launch rocket systems;

54 air defense systems;

143 aircraft;

134 helicopters;

1,249 vehicles;

7 ships/boats;

76 fuel tanks;

89 UAVs;

24 units of special equipment;

4 launchers of operational-tactical missile systems.