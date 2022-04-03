News

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Losses of Russian invaders in Ukraine reached 18 thousand people

Anna Kholodnova
Пресс-служба Министерства обороны Украины

As of April 3, Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have already lost about 18 thousand people. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment:

