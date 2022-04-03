China will seek peace in Ukraine, but on its own terms

News

Uwe Aranas / Wikipedia

Prime Minister Li Keqiang assured that China would seek peace in Ukraine, but on its own terms — avoiding pressure on Russia, Reuters reports.

Li Keqiang stated to EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in "its own way" while President Xi Jinping said he hoped the EU would treat China "independently", in a nod to Europeʼs close ties with the United States.

During the virtual summit with Li and Xi, the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

"Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war," told the European Council President Charles Michel.

Li answered the EU leaders that China had always sought peace and promoted negotiations and was willing to continue to play a constructive role with the international community.

At the same time, China is now continuing to establish closer energy, trade, and security ties with Russia. In the weeks leading up to the February 24 invasion, China and Russia announced a strategic partnership without restrictions.