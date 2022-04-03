Finnish Prime Minister: Decision on NATO membership should be made this spring

News

NATO / Website

Russiaʼs military aggression in Ukraine has forced Finland to reexamine its security policy, any decision to seek Nato membership would have to be made "thoroughly but quickly", essentially this spring. This was announced by the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Saturday to delegates of the Social Democratic Party, who gathered in Helsinki, writes Yle.

According to her, it was time for Finland to seriously reconsider its stance on military allegiance: any potential Finnish bid to join Nato would have to be made before summer.

"Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was", Marin said.

Marin also stressed that, according to her, the current NATO members are not against a potential bid from Finland.