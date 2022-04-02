The number of victims as a result of the attack on the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration increased to 33 people

News

telegram / Офіс Генерального прокурора

The bodies of 32 victims were found under the rubble of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration where the missile hit on March 29. One victim died at the hospital.

This was reported in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

34 people were injured. Now the rescuers continue to dismantle the structures and remove the bodies of the victims from the rubble.

Браузер не поддерживает видео

There are 35 rescuers and 9 units of equipment on the scene.