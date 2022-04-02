Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk: 7 humanitarian corridors in three oblasts agreed this Saturday

News

7 humanitarian corridors for evacuation of people have been agreed for the Saturday, the 2-nd of Apri, deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced today.

People will be able to travel from Mariupol to Zaporizhia by their own vehicles.

It is also possible to leave Berdyansk for Zaporizhia. Buses and private cars will follow this route.

Corridors in Luhansk region: from Rubizhne, Nyzhne village, from Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk to Bakhmut.