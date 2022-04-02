General Staff: 17.8 thousand Russian occupiers have already died in the war with Ukraine
- Автор:
- Anna Kholodnova
- Дата:
-
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.04 were approximately: personnel - about 17800, the General Staff informes.
- tanks ‒ 631,
- APV ‒ 1776 од,
- artillery systems – 317 од,
- MLRS - 100 од,
- Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 54 од,
- aircraft – 143 од,
- helicopters – 134 од,
- vehicles - 1236 од,
- boats / cutters - 7 од,
- fuel tanks - 76,
- UAV operational-tactical level - 87.
- special equipment - 24.
- mobile SRBM system - 4.