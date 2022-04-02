General Staff: 17.8 thousand Russian occupiers have already died in the war with Ukraine

News

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.04 were approximately: personnel - about 17800, the General Staff informes.

tanks ‒ 631,

APV ‒ 1776 од,

artillery systems – 317 од,

MLRS - 100 од,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 54 од,

aircraft – 143 од,

helicopters – 134 од,

vehicles - 1236 од,

boats / cutters - 7 од,

fuel tanks - 76,

UAV operational-tactical level - 87.

special equipment - 24.

mobile SRBM system - 4.