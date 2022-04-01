The final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has taken place. Who will Ukraine play with if they pass the qualification?

News

The final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar. Now all the groups of national teams are known.

If it passes the qualifying stage, the Ukrainian national team will be in Group B, along with the teams of England, the United States, and Iran.

On the way to the World Cup, the Ukrainians must first overcome the national team of Scotland, and then — the national team of Wales. The matches are scheduled for June.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea