The occupiers plan to hold a “referendum” in Tokmak town on April 4, the General Staff reports

The Russian occupiers planned to hold a "referendum" on April 4 in the town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya oblast.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupation administration has already informed the locals about this event. The General Staff does not report the details of the referendum.

The day before it became known that the Russian invaders captured the Tokmak City Council building. The website of the City Council started publishing news in Russian with threats to the pro-Ukrainian population of the city.