The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Bucha and Borodyanka towns in Kyiv Oblast

News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka in Kyiv oblast.

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, reported about Bucha's liberation. "March 31 is becoming a big day for the Bucha community — as the day of the liberation of the city from Russian orcs. And there will be a victory in all Ukraine as well," Fedoruk said.

Borodyanka's liberation was reported by the official news agency of the Ministry of Defense. It published a photo of the Ukrainian military near the local police station.

On March 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Bucha the title of "Hero City of Ukraine" to commemorate the mass heroism and resilience of citizens in defending their cities and repelling the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.