A million dollars for a plane or a ship. The Rada introduced a reward for the transfer of occupiersʼ equipment to the Armed Forces

Getty Images / «Бабель»

The Verkhovna Rada introduced a monetary reward for weapons and equipment of the occupiers transferred to the Armed Forces.

320 peopleʼs deputies voted for the corresponding document.

A fighter jet (fighter and assault aircraft) were estimated at $ 1 million, a combat helicopter — $ 500 thousand, a multiple rocket launcher — $ 25-35 thousand, a tank, ground artillery (self-propelled) — $ 100 thousand, infantry fighting vehicle (landing), armored personnel carrier, armored reconnaissance patrol vehicle - $ 50 thousand, military vehicle - $ 10 thousand; a ship of the 1st or 2nd rank - $ 1 million, a ship of the 3rd or 4th rank - $ 500 thousand, a warship - $ 200 thousand, a small warship (reconnaissance) - $ 50 thousand.

In addition, the law guarantees the Russian military the right to keep secret the transfer of equipment, obtain new documents with new data and security of their stay in Ukraine, as well as create conditions for travel to a safe third country.