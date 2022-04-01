Foreign Ministry: Ukraine will not agree to a peacekeeping mission that will freeze the war with Russia

News

Getty Images / «Бабель»

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would not agree to a peacekeeping mission if it helped freeze Russiaʼs invasion.

He stated this in Warsaw, "Evropeiska Pravda" reports.

"Certainly, initiatives from the Polish government are useful, because Poland is a member of NATO and can promote them within the Alliance. But we have one caveat to any initiative voiced by a country: these initiatives should not freeze the conflict ... Our principle position is that Russia should return to the position it held as of February 23. Accordingly, no initiative fixing the status quo is not in Ukraineʼs interests, " Kuleba said.

He noted that during the visit he discussed the idea of Poland in detail with Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński and made sure that he has a full understanding of the Ukrainian position and sincerely wants to help.

Kuleba also noted that Ukraine has not yet received a response from Russia regarding its proposals after the talks in Istanbul. "We see some public comments coming from Russian officials, but we are waiting for a full-fledged formal response from Russia," he said.

Kuleba also failed to "confirm or deny" Russiaʼs accusations of shelling an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia.