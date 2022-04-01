The losses of the Russian army increased to 17,700 people, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports

News

As of April 1, Russian troops lost 17,700 occupiers in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 625 tanks, 1,751 combat vehicles, 316 artillery systems, 96 MLRS, 54 air defense units, 143 warplanes and 131 helicopters, 1,220 military cars, 7 ships/boats, 76 fuel tanks, 85 UAVs, 24 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.