You can close the private entrepreneurship or make changes to it on the Diia portal

rawpixel / Unsplash

Services for private entrepreneurs have been returned to the "Diia" portal [Ukrainian e-governance portal]: now it is possible to make changes or close private entrepreneurs again. Earlier the portal has turned off these services, — according to the official Diia Telegram channel.

To make changes to PE (FOP), you need

1. Go to the Action portal at https://diia.gov.ua/services/zminennya-danih-fop

2. Log in with an electronic signature or BankID

3. Fill out the online form

4. Check the data and sign the application with the electronic signature

The application will be automatically sent to the state registrar and processed within 1 working day. We will inform you about the result by e-mail to the e-mail address you provided during registration on the Diia portal.

To close PE, you need

1. Go to the Action portal https://diia.gov.ua/services/zakrittya-fop

2. Log in to the portal and click Order in 2 minutes

3. The action will pull up the necessary data, you just need to check everything and sign the e-signature

The application will be automatically sent to the state registrar and processed within 1 working day. The status can be viewed in the citizenʼs account on the Diia portal.

Recently, the service for automatic registration of private entrepreneurs was also renewed in "Diia" portal. In a few days, 1,800 Ukrainians have already used it.