Actor Jim Carrey is ending his acting career

News

American actor and comedian Jim Carrey is ending his career.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, he said he was "retiring" and taking it "very seriously."

"I could continue [acting], but I have a break. I really [like] a quiet life. Iʼve done enough ... Iʼve had enough", Kerry said.

The actor added that the door to the cinema is not closed for him forever. He may agree to film if "angels bring a script written in gold ink."