Australia will send Bushmaster armored vehicles to Ukraine

News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed Australia will supply Ukraine with the armoured vehicles requested by President Volodymyr Zelensky. They will be included in further military assistance to Ukraine, 9News reports.

"We are sending our guns, ammunitions, weʼre sending our humanitarian aid. Our body armour. All of these things. And weʼre going to be sending our armoured vehicles – our Bushmasters – as well," he said.

Prime Minister Morrison did not specify when and how many armored vehicles will be sent to Ukraine.

The Bushmaster is an 11-tonne armoured vehicle designed to protect its 10 occupants from land mines and other explosives.