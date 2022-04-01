The Russian occupiers looted the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and a nearby hotel before leaving

News

Facebook / Anton Usov

The head of the State Agency on Exclusion Zone Management, Yevhen Kramarenko, spoke on a telethon about the state of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian occupiers left it.

Yes, employees were forced to sign an acceptance certificate. Yakushev, the leader of Russians, called "Ninetieth" threatened to take Chernobyl employees to Belarus if they did not sign. Then the station was looted: computers and even teapots with coffee makers were confiscated. And from the hotel in Chernobyl, the occupiers stole sets, forks, spoons, plates.

As for the station itself, all sensors are pre-normal. No significant damage to the infrastructure of the Chernobyl NPP has been identified yet, but it will be investigated. The Chernobyl NPP currently has 59 employees.