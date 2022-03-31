The US has imposed secondary sanctions against Russiaʼs partners, which could help the aggressor. Ozon Bank was excluded from the list

News

Giuseppe Milo / Flickr

The United States has extended sanctions to companies that are not registered in Russia but can help Russia evade sanctions.

This is stated in a press release on the website of the US Treasury Department.

We are talking about 21 legal entities and 13 individuals registered both in Russia and abroad. Sanctions have been imposed on legal entities registered in Singapore, Malta, Great Britain, and Spain. Among them are: British companies "Majory LLP" and "Photon Pro LLP", Spanish "Invention Bridge SL", "Alexsong Pte Ltd" from Singapore.

They are mainly engaged in scientific research and technology. One of the companies added to the sanctions list today exports more than 50 percent of Russiaʼs microelectronics.

Ozon Bank, which was previously on the sanctions list for its ties to Russiaʼs "Sovcombank", has been released from the restrictions.