According to local authorities, 24 Ukrainian civil servants are being held captive by the occupiers

News

За даними місцевих влад, у полоні росіян перебувають 24 чиновники.

"Suspilne" reports about it with the reference to the information from the Office of the President.

“24 — these are all abducted officials, including mayors, their deputies, and other representatives of state institutions. These are people who are still in captivity, " the statement reads.

At the same time, the information on two more people is being clarified.