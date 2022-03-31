The President of Turkey stated that his country is ready to become one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine

News

Julien Mattia / NurPhoto via Getty Images

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his country is ready to become one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine. Details will be clarified.

Erdogan said the negotiation between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul "gave a significant impetus to the peace process".

The President of Turkey also stated that he was ready to receive the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia for negotiations.

"We can be one of the guarantor countries in ensuring Ukraineʼs security; but, of course, the details need to be clarified, " Erdogan said.