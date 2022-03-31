After the war, new houses in Ukraine will be designed with a bomb shelter and a fortified parking lot

News

After the war, new buildings in Ukraine will be designed with a bomb shelter and a fortified underground parking lot, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov stated.

"We will have the opportunity to rethink and restart the lives of affected cities. The experience of the war confirms that the design of new buildings should already be with a reinforced underground parking lot (like in Israel), using energy-saving technologies. In particular, the projects "Big Construction" and "Energy Independence" were and are about this, - the Minister wrote on Facebook.

In Israel, all new houses are built with a bomb shelter, and the apartments have security rooms - individual bomb shelters in the core of the house, which must withstand a missile.

В Украине из-за обстрелов россии уничтожены сотни тысяч жилых зданий. Больше всего пострадали Мариуполь, Харьков, Чернигов, Сумы, а также города на севере Киевской области и запад Луганской и Донецкой областей.

Hundreds of thousands of residential buildings in Ukraine have been destroyed by Russian shelling. Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, as well as cities in the north of Kyiv oblast and the west of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, suffered the most.