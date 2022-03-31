A military commandantʼs office was set up in Kyiv and it was announced the head of the office

News

A military commandantʼs office has been set up in Kyiv, headed by Major General Viktor Plakhtiy, head of the central department of the military law enforcement service in Kyiv and the region. This is stated in the order of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The commandantʼs office was created to organize events during the curfew and a special regime of light masking. Its function also includes coordination of actions of forces, subdivisions, bodies of military administration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement bodies, executive bodies, and local self-government bodies.

The commandantʼs office consists of 7 people: the commandant, his deputy, legal adviser, and coordinators.

Coordinators will be responsible for: