The Ministry of Internal Affairs has resumed the service of re-registration of cars when buying or selling

Dan Gold / Unsplash

According to the agency, in the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, you can again re-register the vehicle when drawing up a sale contract.

"Thousands of people asked the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs every day to renew the service of re-registration of vehicles. After all, many citizens were left without means of transportation", said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"As of today, we are restoring this service. At this difficult time, people should have full access to public services. Because every such action is our "stand up" for the country", said Deputy Minister Bohdan Drapyaty.

Citizens can also take exams in categories C1, C, C1E, CE, D1, D, D1E, DE.

Drivers trained at the driving school will have access to the theoretical exam for category B. And later, the passing of the practical exam on public roads will be resumed.

Earlier, the government canceled the practical exam at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the site, except for categories A1, A, B1.