News

César / Flickr

Glovo delivery service in April will deliver orders free of charge in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro. From April, Glovo will deliver any goods.

In Kyiv and Dnipro, free delivery is available from 10:00 to 18:00, in Odesa - from 10:00 to 17:00. In the event of an air alarm, Glovo shuts down and automatically resumes when the danger has passed.