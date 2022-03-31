TV4: Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace — they carried nuclear weapons

News

Swedish TV channel TV4 Nyheterna, citing sources, reports that on March 2, two Russian Su-24 attack aircraft and two Su-27 fighters violated Swedish airspace near the island of Gotland. The Su-24 carried nuclear weapons.

According to the TV channel, the violation was intentional, it was an act of intimidation of Sweden, which even before the Russian attack on Ukraine strengthened its defenses, including the defense of Gotland.

The violation lasted about a minute, and the Swedes noticed the planes in advance. They were intercepted by two JAS 39 Gripen fighters. It recorded and photographed the weapons of the Su-24.

The Swedish Armed Forces did not want to comment on the attackersʼ weapons, but said they saw such actions by Russia as "conscious action". "This is very serious, given that they are a country at war", said Air Force Commander Carl-Johan Edström.