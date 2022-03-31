The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army named the Russian generals who lost their jobs or lives due to the war in Ukraine

News

Пресс-служба президента Российской Федерации

Since the beginning of the armed aggression against Ukraine, the command of the Russian Army has lost several military leaders from among senior officers, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

The exact losses are the following:

Deputy Commander of the 41st General Army, Lieutenant General Andriy Sukhovetsky — killed;

Commander of the 49th General Army Lieutenant General Yakov Ryazantsev — killed;

Chief of Staff — Deputy Commander of the 35th General Army, Major General Sergei Nirkov — seriously wounded;

Chief of Staff — Deputy Commander of the 36th General Army, Major General Andriy Seritsky — seriously wounded;

Commander of the 1st Panzer Army, Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel — dismissed;

Commander of the 6th General Army Lieutenant General Vladislav Yershov — dismissed and arrested;

Commander of the 58th General Army Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zusk — dismissed and arrested.