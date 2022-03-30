About 800 German doctors will come to Ukraine to help during the war

News

National Cancer Institute / Unsplash

About 800 German doctors have agreed to come to Ukraine and neighboring countries to help during the war.

According to Der Spiegel, this was stated by German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

All doctors have been registered with the German Medical Association. Doctors from Germany will help colleagues in Ukraine and treat Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.

According to the Minister, Germany continues to receive Ukrainian citizens for treatment and supply Ukraine with medicines and other medical humanitarian aid.