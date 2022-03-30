Армія рф застосувала заборонені протипіхотні міни у Харківській та Сумській областях

News

Facebook / Генеральний штаб ЗСУ

Human Rights Watch: Russian troops used banned antipersonnel mines in the eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast.

The antipersonnel mines were found by Ukrainian sappers on March 28, 2022. Russia is known to possess this ammunition. Ukraine does not possess this type of landmine or its delivery system.

An antipersonnel mine, known as the Medallion, is equipped with a seismic sensor to detect an approaching person and eject an explosive charge into the air.

Human Rights Watch has documented the use of Soviet/Russian-origin antipersonnel mines in more than 30 countries, including in Syria (2011-2019), Ukraine (2014-2015), and Libya (2020).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirms Russiaʼs use of such mines in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Детонация заряда и металлических обломков этой мины может привести к смерти и травмам в радиусе 16 метров.

Если увидите такую мину — ни в коем случае не подходите близко, не подпускайте других лиц и сообщите полицию или представителям других силовых структур Украины, предупреждают в Генштабе.