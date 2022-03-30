Mayor of Irpin: In the city, the Russian army killed about 300 civilians and 50 soldiers

News

Getty Images / «Бабель»

According to preliminary data from local authorities, up to 300 civilians and 50 servicemen were killed in Irpin by the Russian army, reported Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin at a special briefing on Wednesday.

"They crushed the killed Ukrainians with tanks, they just rolled them into the asphalt — it was terrifying to watch. Unfortunately, 16 guys from our Defense Forces were killed, 29 are in the hospital. As for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, up to 50 people were killed and about 100 wounded", — said the mayor. He added that the exact number of the civilians killed is not clarified by now, but the number of victims may be about 300.

"People who they [the occupiers] didnʼt like were just shot", said Oleksandr Markushin.

On March 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Irpin from Russian invaders. However, it is still impossible to return to the city, as the mayor said during a briefing. It is still dangerous there. The mayor called to leave all applications concerning Irpen on the number 0800750525.