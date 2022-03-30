In Ukraine, the first indictment under the article collaborationism has been passed to the court

News

Снежана Хромец / Артем Марков / «Бабель»

In Ukraine, the first indictment under the article of collaborationism was sent to court, a Rivne resident of Rivne Oblast will be tried.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The accused is currently in custody. He is accused of treason and illegal possession of ammunition (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, before the invasion, the man had pro-Russian views and passed information to the Russian special services about the movement of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the location of military units. The enemy could use this information to launch missile strikes on these targets further. In addition, the man will head the occupation authorities in case of capture of the territory of Rivne Oblast.

During searches, 4 rounds of ammunition and two RGD-5 grenades with ammunition were found in the manʼs possession.

He now faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of his property.