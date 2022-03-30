Netflix will open an office in Warsaw. It will become a hub for the Eastern Europe region

News

Thibault Penin / Unsplash

This year, the Netflix streaming service will open a physical office in Warsaw. The office will function as a hub for Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

This was reported on the companyʼs website.

The Warsaw office will help build long-term cooperation in the region and provide new opportunities for content creators in Poland, Ukraine, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Croatia.

In 2016, Netflix localized its service in Poland. Shortly afterward, streaming became available in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croatian and Ukrainian.