Russia uses mines seized from Ukrainian warehouses in 2014 to mine the Black Sea

News

Russia has invented a new way to discredit Ukraine to international partners. Russia uses naval mines seized from Ukrainian military depots in 2014 in Sevastopol to mine the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia has invented a new way of sea brigandage — it uses sea mines as uncontrollably drifting ammunition. These are the drift mines found on March 26-28, 2022 off the coast of Turkey and Romania," the statement said.

After identification, it was established that these are sea mines, which at the beginning of 2022 were not registered with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Navy. It turned out that these mines were seized by the Russian Army in 2014 during the military invasion and temporary occupation of the Ukrainian city of Sevastopol.

"Therefore, Russia, using naval mines seized in 2014, deliberately provokes and discredits Ukraine to international partners," the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the Navy of the Russian occupiers are blocking more than 90 civilian ships carrying food in the Black Sea. Merchant ships are afraid to enter the sea.